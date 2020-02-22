Goodyear Fortera HL Recall Issued For Separated Belts

More than 3,700 Goodyear Fortera HL P255/65R18 tires recalled for tread belt problems.

February 21, 2020 — A Goodyear Fortera HL recall for more than 3,700 P255/65R18 tires has been ordered because of a dangerous condition that can cause the belts to separate.

According to the Goodyear Fortera HL recall, the tires may suffer from problems caused by a tire building machine malfunction that occurred between November 9 and November 16, 2019.

The belts may separate because a tire building machine drum restricted the drum from being located at the specified measurements affected the width of the belts, possibly causing a loss of vehicle control.

In November 2019, Goodyear instituted a tire hold for all Fortera HL P255/65R18 tires in the factory and all facilities.

Goodyear at first believed all the Fortera HL tires were in its control, but the company later determined hundreds of tires with had already left Goodyear and the company can't trace a tire once it has been shipped out of Goodyear's control.

Goodyear says although the condition is dangerous, no crashes or injuries have been reported.

A driver may notice noise or vibrations before the tread belts separate on the Fortera HL tires.

Owners with questions about the Goodyear Fortera HL recall may contact the company at 800-592-3267.