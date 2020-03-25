Land Rover Discovery SUVs Recalled For Trailer Lights That Fail

More than 1,600 Land Rover SUVs need their body control module software updated.

March 25, 2020 — Land Rover is recalling more than 1,600 model year 2017-2018 Discovery SUVs equipped with low-line headlight assemblies.

The trailer lights may not function when towing a trailer with the trailer lights connected to the trailer sockets and with the daytime running lights activated.

Making things even more strange is how the trailer lights may start working again, but only when the driver uses the turn signal.

Land Rover opened an internal investigation in December 2019 after a dealership informed the automaker about a case where the Discovery trailer lights failed.

The failure occurred when the trailer was electronically connected to the Discovery and the vehicle was in motion, but there was no evidence of a failure when the Discovery was stationary.

Engineers traced the problem to Discovery SUVs equipped with low-line headlight assemblies.

More than 1,550 Discovery SUVs are recalled in the U.S. and another 76 are recalled in Canada.

Land Rover dealers will update the body control module software once the recall begins May 8, 2020.

Discovery owners may call the automaker at 800-637-6837 and refer to recall number N428.