Land Rover recalls SUVs because plates are missing from the headliners.

May 27, 2020 — Land Rover is recalling three model year 2020 Range Rover Evoque SUVs because the headliners may be missing metal plates.

This could cause problems with head protection, a violation of federal safety standard 201 concerning occupant protection during interior impacts.

Land Rover will replace the headliners, but customers may call 800-637-6837 and refer to recall number N454.