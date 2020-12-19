Land Rover Recalls Discovery Sports, Range Rover Evoques

Land Rover recalls 25 vehicles that may have instrument cluster software problems.

December 19, 2020 — About 25 model year 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sports and Range Rover Evoques may have software errors that cause the instrument clusters to randomly alternate the speedometer and odometer units between miles per hour and kilometers per hour.

The problem occurs without anyone touching the display unit, causing a violation of safety standards.

The U.S. recall includes 23 vehicles, and two vehicles are recalled in Canada.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque recall is expected to begin January 29, 2021.

Dealers will update software that will allegedly take care of the problem.

Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque owners may contact Land Rover at 800-637-6837.

Land Rover's number for this recall is N516.