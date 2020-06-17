Land Rover Recalls Range Rovers For Door Latch Problems

About 785 Range Rovers previously recalled and 'repaired' must be repaired again.

June 16, 2020 — A Land Rover Range Rover door latch recall has been announced for owners who already had their SUVs repaired during an earlier door latch recall.

This time 785 model year 2016 Land Rover Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports are recalled because previous repairs keyless vehicle latching systems may have failed.

Land Rover says a spring in the latching system can get stuck and cause the left-hand door to remain unlatched when the door is closed.

Range Rover dealerships will update software and if needed the keyless latches will be replaced once the recall begins July 24, 2020.

Owners with questions should call 800-637-6837 and refer to recall number N459.