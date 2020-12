Mercedes-Benz recalls 26 A220 vehicles missing their information about tire pressures.

December 19, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling 26 model year 2019 A220 vehicles missing their tire information labels.

The labels are supposed to have tire pressure information, and without those labels the vehicles violate federal safety standards.

Mercedes dealerships will apply the tire information labels once the recall begins February 2, 2021.

Mercedes-Benz A220 owners may call 800-367-6372.