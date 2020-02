Mercedes says the transmission wiring harnesses may not be properly secured.

February 6, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling 28 model year 2019 AMG GT63 4Matic and AMG GT63S 4Matic vehicles because the wiring harnesses for the automatic transmissions may not be properly secured.

This can chafe the harnesses and cause the engines to stall.

Mercedes dealerships will inspect the wiring harnesses and mounting clips and replace them if necessary once the recall begins March 27, 2020.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT63 drivers with questions should call 800-367-6372.