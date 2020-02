Rearview camera software can cause a delay in the image on the screen.

February 6, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling 22 model year 2019 A220 and A220 4Matic cars because the rearview camera software may cause a delay in displaying the image.

This violates federal safety standards, but Mercedes says dealers can fix the problem by updating the software.

The recall is expected to begin March 27, 2020.

Mercedes-Benz owners with questions may call 800-367-6372.