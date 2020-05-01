Mercedes-Benz Recalls AMG GT Cars For eCall Problems

Mercedes recalls 150 model year 2020 AMG GTs with emergency call systems.

May 1, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 150 model year 2020 AMG GT vehicles with emergency call system (eCall) communication modules that may be missing the wiring harness ground lines.

This can cause the systems to relay inaccurate vehicle locations.

Nearly 150 Mercedes vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and 36 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Dealerships will repair the wiring harnesses of the communication modules when the recall begins June 20, 2020.

Owners may contact customer service at 800-367-6372.