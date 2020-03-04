Mercedes-Benz Recalls G550 4Matics and G63 AMG 4Matics

More than 7,700 G-Class vehicles may lose anti-lock brakes and stability control.

March 4, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 7,700 G-Class vehicles because they may lose their anti-lock brakes and stability control.

The 2019-2020 Mercedes G550 4Matic and G63 AMG 4Matic vehicles have electrical resistors that may malfunction.

The resistors are inside the differential locking modules, and the malfunctions may interrupt communications between the control units and the differential locking actuators. The malfunctions are what cause the loss of stability control and anti-lock braking.

A driver will see a warning message in the instrument cluster if the control unit does not detect the correct status of the differential lock. In addition, losing stability control and anti-lock braking increases the chance of a crash.

More than 6,500 Mercedes vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and another 1,219 are recalled in Canada.

The G-Class recall is expected to begin April 14, 2020, when Mercedes dealers will inspect the differential locking modules and replace them if necessary.

U.S. Mercedes G550 4Matic and G63 AMG 4Matic vehicle owners may contact the automaker at 800-367-6372.

Canadian Mercedes owners may call 800-387-0100.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about numerous Mercedes-Benz models.