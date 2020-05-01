Mercedes-Benz Recalls GLE350 and GLE450

Mercedes recalls 128 vehicles due to wiring problems.

May 1, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling 128 GLE-Class vehicles equipped with electrically adjustable second-row seats because the rear side airbags may fail.

The 2020 Mercedes GLE350 and GLE450 vehicles have wiring harnesses under the seats which may become pinched during seat adjustments, causing damage to the wires.

In addition to the airbag failure, a driver won't be warned if the second-row right seat is not locked into place correctly after using the "Easy Entry" function.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will inspect, reroute and repair the wiring harnesses once the recall begins June 20, 2020.

GLE customers may call the automaker at 800-367-6372.