Mercedes recalls 75 cars that may need new brake pads, discs and calipers.

January 12, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling 75 model year 2018 S560 and S450 cars that may be equipped with front brake discs, calipers and pads with the wrong dimensions.

Brake components the wrong size may lead to the wrong replacement components installed during brake repairs.

The recall is expected to begin February 14, 2020, when dealers will replace the front brake systems.

Mercedes S560 and S450 customers may call the automaker at 800-367-6372.