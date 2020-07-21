Mercedes Electronic Stability Problems Cause Recall

Mercedes-Benz recalls nearly 5,500 vehicles due to ESP software errors.

July 20, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 5,500 of these vehicles because of problems with the electronic stability program (ESP) software.

2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG S

2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53

2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 63 AMG

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 63 AMG S

Mercedes opened investigations in February 2018 based on testing of an AMG GT which showed the ESP system might not have been adapted for the different brake types of the vehicles.

The automaker discovered the failure mode system for a failure of the brake negative pressure supply might not have been implemented into the software.

Mercedes fixed the problem in production, but in July 2019 the supplier contacted the automaker about a test where the ESP system failed to perform properly.

Mercedes-Benz says it found a "yaw rate sensor drift" which caused malfunctions of the electronic stability program system.

The driver won't have advance warning if the problem occurs.

More than 5,000 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and 415 are recalled in Canada.

The Mercedes ESP recall is expected to begin August 28, 2020, when dealers will update the ESP software.

Owners with questions may call 800-367-6372.