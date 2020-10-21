Mercedes Illuminated Star Logo Causes Recall

Mercedes-Benz recalls 12,800 GLE 350, GLE 450, GLE 580, GLS 450 and GLS 580 vehicles.

October 21, 2020 — The front grill star logos on Mercedes-Benz vehicles have caused a recall of GLE and GLS models if equipped with star logos that illuminate.

Nearly 12,800 model year 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350, GLE 450, GLE 580, GLS 450 and GLS 580 vehicles are included in the recall.

The illuminated star logo's electrical ground connection may be faulty and could cause problems with the power steering control unit, wiper motor and left headlight.

Mercedes opened an investigation in December 2019 due to field reports from customers who claimed their vehicles had power steering problems.

Engineers found the illuminated star had been installed with insufficient torque which appeared to have caused the ground connection of the power steering control unit to loosen.

The investigation was delayed by several months due to COVID-19, but the ongoing investigation eventually showed the windshield wiper and left headlight could fail if a dealer were to retrofit the installation of the illuminated star to a different ground connection.

Mercedes-Benz says power steering reports were received, but no customers reported any effects on the wipers or headlights.

Mercedes dealers will relocate the ground connections once the recall begins December 8, 2020.

Concerned owners should call the automaker at 800-367-6372.