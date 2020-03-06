Mercedes Recalls CLA-Class, GLE-Class and GLS-Class

Mercedes-Benz vehicles have faulty instrument cluster software that causes lighting problems.

March 5, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 2,600 of these CLA-Class, GLE-Class and GLS-Class vehicles because of problems with the instrument cluster software.

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4Matic

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA35 AMG 4Matic

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4Matic

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS450 4Matic

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS580 4Matic

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG Coupe

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE63S AMG 4Matic

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS63 AMG 4Matic

2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600 4Matic

According to Mercedes, the instrument cluster software may deactivate the illumination of interior switches such as the switch bar, overhead control unit and steering wheel switches. This can occur if the emergency/hazard lights are turned on and the ignition switch is in the OFF position.

Mercedes opened an internal investigation in November 2019 based on failures of the various switch lights. Engineers found a link between the switch lights and activation of the hazard lights, then determined the switch illumination only is deactivated under very specific conditions.

In addition, Mercedes found evidence of coding problems with the instrument cluster software.

If the driver were to activate the hazard lights while the ignition is switched is off, the hazard light switch would flash normally but the lights of the other switches in the vehicle might be deactivated. The lights would be activated again if the driver turns off the hazard lights when the ignition is turned off.

Not having the switches illuminated will make it more difficult to operate, and the light failures are violations of federal safety standards.

About 2,100 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and 488 are affected in Canada, and Mercedes says a driver will have no advance warning of a problem.

The Mercedes instrument cluster software recall is expected to begin April 14, 2020. Dealerships will update the software, but affected customers may call 800-367-6372.