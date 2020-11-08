Mercedes Recalls E-Class Vehicles For Seat Problems

E-Class vehicles may have passenger seats missing important components.

November 8, 2020 — Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall of E-Class vehicles because the front passenger seats may be missing the mechanical seat adjustment range limit stops.

This can allow the seats to move outside the range in relation to the airbags and cause an increased risk of injuries to front passengers in these vehicles.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E350

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450

2019-2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

Mercedes opened internal investigations in June after an employee at the production facility reported possible problems concerning the installation of the mechanical seat range limitation on a passenger seat.

The automaker updated the installation instructions after it was determined workers weren't installing the parts correctly. Changes were made in production on October 22 to ensure no more problems occur.

Passengers won't have any advance warning of a problem with the seat adjustment.

Mercedes-Benz dealerships will make sure the mechanical seat adjustment range limitations for the front passenger seats are installed.

The recall is expected to begin December 29, 2020.

E-Class owners with questions should call 800-368-6372.