Mercedes Recalls G-Class Vehicles Over Child Locks

Mercedes-Benz recalls 6,600 G550 and G63 vehicles because children could open the rear doors.

May 9, 2020 — A Mercedes-Benz G-Class recall has been announced for more than 6,600 vehicles because of problems with the child safety locks.

The 2019-2020 G550 and G63 vehicles have embossed lock symbols for the rear door child safety locks which may indicate the incorrect child lock status.

A child could open the door while the vehicle is in motion even though the driver believes the door is securely locked.

Reversing the problem, a rear door wouldn't be able to open from the inside despite the symbol indicating the door is unlocked.

While the label is wrong, the owner's manuals contain the correct operating direction of the child safety locks.

Mercedes discovered the problem at the end of 2019 and opened an investigation on G-Class vehicles. No consumer complaints about the child safety locks were reported and Mercedes determined all regulatory requirements were met.

Mercedes decided to issue the recall because although the embossed symbol was only intended to indicate the function of the child safety lock lever, it's possible the incorrectly embossed symbol might lead to misinterpretation of the rear door locking status.

The G-Class recall is expected to begin June 30, 2020, when Mercedes-Benz dealers will install labels on the rear doors.

Mercedes G550 and G63 owners may call 877-496-3691.