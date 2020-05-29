Pittsburgh Automotive Jack Stand Recall Issued

Harbor Freight jack stand recall includes 1.7 million stands that may fail under loads.

May 29, 2020 — A Pittsburgh Automotive jack stand recall includes 1.7 million 3-ton and 6-ton heavy duty steel jack stands sold by Harbor Freight Tools.

Safety regulators announced Pittsburgh Automotive jack stand failures have caused at least 11 injuries, but no fatalities have been reported.

China-based Jiaxing Golden Roc Tools Company, the original jack stand manufacturer, says the age of the tooling equipment caused the defect which may cause the stand to fail under load.

Safety regulators say the steel jack stand can fail during a shift of weight while under load which causes the pawl to disengage from the extension lifting post.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says about 454,000 jack stands were built from June 13, 2013, to November 22, 2019, and more than 1.2 million were manufactured from December 1, 2012, to March 31, 2020.

The Pittsburgh Automotive jack stands have item numbers 61196, 61197 or 56371 located on the labels.

Jack stand owners should immediately stop using them. Harbor Freight is asking each customer to bring in the defective jack stands to receive a Harbor Freight Tools gift card equal to the retail price of the jack stands.

Customers who have questions about the Pittsburgh Automotive jack stand recall may call NHTSA at 888-327-4236, or email Harbor Freight at recall@harborfreight.com.