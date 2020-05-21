Porsche Recalls Cayennes After Fuel Leak Complaints

Porsche recalls about 2,500 Cayenne, Cayenne Turbo and Cayenne Turbo S Hybrid SUVs.

May 21, 2020 — Porsche is recalling 2019-2020 Cayenne, 2020 Cayenne Turbo and 2020 Cayenne Turbo S Hybrid SUVs to prevent fires from fuel leaks.

About 2,500 Cayennes are recalled in the U.S. and Canada because the fuel line quick connectors located in the engine compartments may leak.

The recalled component, part number PAB13398600, is located on the fuel line between fuel tank and the high-pressure pump located in the engine compartment.

Porsche received a foreign complaint from a customer in 2019 concerning the odor of fuel that was diagnosed as a leaking quick connector.

The automaker received three more complaints outside the U.S. and engineers determined the analyzed parts showed cracks at different temperatures and after various duration during testing.

Porsche concluded cracks could occur in the connectors from a combination of high engine compartment temperatures and weakness in the area of the weld lines of the quick connectors.

The field was monitored and Porsche continued to test the components, and in September 2019 the first complaint from the U.S. was received. Although engineers didn't see a defect trend, five additional complaints about fuel leaks were received in the U.S.

This was enough to convince Porsche to order a recall so dealerships can replace the fuel lines and quick connectors.

Nearly 2,200 Porsche Cayennes are recalled in the U.S. and 330 are recalled in Canada.

The Porsche Cayenne recall is expected to begin July 10, 2020.

Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 800-767-7243 and use recall reference number ALA4.