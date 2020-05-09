Range Rover Diesel Particulate Filter Problems Cause Lawsuit

Land Rover owner says he was forced to pay thousands of dollars to replace a clogged diesel filter.

May 9, 2020 — Range Rover diesel particulate filter problems have caused a lawsuit that alleges the filters clog and the SUVs suddenly lose power while driving.

According to the class action lawsuit, diesel particulate filter (DPF) problems affect 2018 Land Rover Range Rovers and other vehicles equipped with similar DPF systems.

In addition to losing power, the lawsuit alleges clogged filters cause vehicles to shut down, increasing the risk of crashes and leaving occupants stranded.

New York plaintiff Daoud Shaaya purchased a new 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE equipped with a diesel engine and particulate filter.

In November 2018, the Range Rover DPF warning light illuminated in amber and instructed the plaintiff to drive about 40 miles per hour for more than 20 minutes.

Shaaya says he headed for a highway to get the Range Rover up to 40 mph, but the vehicle allegedly would not accelerate past 9 mph. The plaintiff alleges the DPF warning light turned from amber to red within an hour. The incident caused him to drive to a Land Rover dealer to have the SUV serviced.

Mr. Shaaya says the Range Rover had 3,325 miles on the odometer, well within the warranties. The dealer technician attempted a regeneration which failed, telling the plaintiff the diesel particulate filter was full and needed to be replaced for more than $5,000.

The plaintiff requested that Land Rover cover the replacement under warranty coverage but he was still charged $3,122.98 out-of-pocket for the repair of his DPF.

According to the plaintiff, the dealership told him many Land Rover owners had complained about the diesel filters and the dealer was limiting the number of diesel vehicles sold because the problems were costing too much time.

Mr. Shaaya complains his Range Rover continued to suffer from problems with the filter because the same defective filters are used as replacements. His Land Rover allegedly suffered the same problem when the SUV had 4,766 miles on it, again displaying a DPF warning light.

This time the dealership replace the diesel particulate filter under warranty. However, the plaintiff says he is still having problems with the replacement filter.

According to the class action lawsuit, in 2009 Jaguar Land Rover equipped all its diesel vehicles with diesel particulate filters used as exhaust filters.

Diesel vehicles equipped with particulate filters allegedly have more efficient emissions because the filters capture and store soot particles from exhaust gases which helps to lower tailpipe emissions. The lawsuit says the soot particles must be burnt to keep the filters clean through a combustion process known as regeneration.

"For regeneration to occur, a vehicle must be driven on a regular basis at highway speeds for prolonged periods of time. Consequently, the DPF in Defendant’s diesel vehicles is prone to become clogged under many normal operating conditions including, but not limited to, frequent stop-and-go traffic." - Range Rover lawsuit

The class action alleges the DPF warning light system often activates only after it is too late for regeneration to occur. It's allegedly at this time the filter must be replaced at a huge cost.

Land Rover allegedly knew about the diesel particulate filter problems when the vehicles were first sold, but the plaintiff argues the automaker concealed what it knew to continue making money by selling the vehicles.

The Land Rover Range Rover diesel particulate filter lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Shaaya, et al., v. Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Cohn Lifland Pearlman Herrmann & Knopf LLP, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Taus, Cebulash & Landau, LLP, and Greenstone Law PC.