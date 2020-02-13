Tesla Model X Recalled For Power Steering Problems

Bolts can corrode and cause a loss of power steering, especially in colder areas that use road salt.

February 13, 2020 — Tesla Model X power steering problems have caused a recall of about 15,000 model year 2016 SUVs with bolts that may corrode from road salt used during winter months.

Tesla says road salt with calcium or magnesium corrodes the bolts that attach electric power steering gear assist motors to the steering gear housings.

The automaker says they noticed excessive corrosion of the bolts that may break and cause a loss of power steering that could make steering more difficult, especially at slower speeds.

The automaker says it is unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the power steering bolts.

There are 14,193 recalled Model X SUVs in the U.S. and 843 in Canada.

A similar recall was issued in March 2018 for 123,000 Tesla Model S cars to replace the steering bolts.

Tesla will replace the mounting bolts for the electric steering assist motors and if any broken bolts are discovered or if they break during removal, Tesla will replace the steering gears. In addition, a sealer to prevent corrosion will be applied.

The automaker didn't announce when the Model X recall will begin, but CarComplaints.com will update this page when those details are released.

Tesla owners may call 877-798-3752.