Toyota RAV4 Primes Recalled For Headlight Problems

Toyota recalls 400 RAV4 Prime SUVs because the headlight beams can be adjusted.

December 1, 2020 — A Toyota RAV4 Prime recall has been ordered for more than 400 SUVs because the headlights can be adjusted by people other than dealer technicians.

Federal law dictates the headlight beams cannot be adjusted horizontally, unless by a dealership.

Toyota says the 2021 RAV4 Primes have headlight aiming caps that aren't properly closed.

Toyota dealerships will make sure the aiming caps are closed once the recall begins January 4, 2021.

Owners of Toyota RAV4 Primes may contact Toyota customer service at 800-331-4331.

Toyota's reference number for this recall is 20TA15.