Toyota RAV4 SUVs Recalled For Lower Suspension Arms

May 21, 2020 — A Toyota RAV4 front lower suspension arm recall has been ordered for about 9,500 SUVs to prevent the front lower suspension arms from separating.

According to the automaker, the 2019-2020 RAV4 lower suspension arms which connect to the front wheels may have been manufactured with the wrong materials.

Driving the RAV4 by performing rapid acceleration and deceleration may eventually cause the front lower suspension arms to separate, causing a driver to suddenly lose control.

Toyota RAV4 owners will be notified in July 2020 with instructions about dealers replacing both front lower suspension arms.

Toyota RAV4 owners will be notified in July 2020 with instructions about dealers replacing both front lower suspension arms. Concerned RAV4 drivers may call 800-331-4331.

