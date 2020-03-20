Toyota Recalls Highlanders To Prevent Stalled Engines

Toyota recalls 43,000 Highlanders equipped with defective stop and restart features.

March 19, 2020 — Nearly 43,000 Toyota Highlanders are recalled in the U.S. and Canada to prevent them from stalling while driving.

The 2020 Toyota Highlanders are equipped with features that stop and restart the engines, but problems with the features can cause the engines to stall.

A driver will hear a chime and see multiple warning indicators if the Highlander stalls, a problem dealers can allegedly repair by reflashing the engine control units.

About 39,000 Highlanders are recalled in the U.S. and about 4,000 are recalled in Canada.

Highlander owners will be notified in May 2020, but more details won't be known until the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) releases the information.

Toyota Highlander customers may call the automaker at 800-331-4331.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when additional details are available.

