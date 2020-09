VW Recalls Atlas Cross Sports For Headlight Problems

The Volkswagen headlights may not have been aimed correctly at the factory.

September 2, 2020 — On the same day Volkswagen recalled its 2020 Atlas Cross Sports for backrest problems, a separate smaller recall for 11 vehicles has been issued due to headlight problems.

The 2020 Atlas Cross Sports and 2021 Atlas vehicles have driver's side headlights that may have been aimed too low during production, something that violates federal safety standards.

Volkswagen dealers will adjust the driver's side headlights when the recall begins October 25, 2020.

Owners may contact Volkswagen at 888-241-2289 and refer to recall number 94N7.