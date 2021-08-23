2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK250 SUVs May Leak Transmission Fluid

Mercedes recalls 370 previously serviced SUVs that may have the wrong parts installed.

August 23, 2021 — Previously serviced 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK250 SUVs equipped with 4-cylinder diesel engines are recalled because incorrect parts may have been installed.

More than 370 vehicles may have had the wrong type of transmission fluid filters and overflow pipes installed which can result in transmission fluid leaks.

Mercedes also says the transmission control modules may fail.

Owner recall notices should be mailed September 10, 2021, with instructions about dealers replacing the overflow pipes and transmission fluid filters.

Owners of 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK250 SUVs may contact the automaker at 800-367-6372.