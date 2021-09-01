2021 Subaru Impreza Owners Shouldn't Drive Their Cars

Subaru Impreza front left lower control arms may separate and cause a loss of control.

September 1, 2021 — More than 800 model year 2021 Subaru Impreza cars should be parked until dealerships can make repairs to the front left lower control arms.

Subaru says the Imprezas may have lower control arms with faulty welds near the connection joints between the arms and the crossmembers.

The front lower control arm can separate from the crossmember and even a partial separation can cause the tire to make contact with the wheel well.

Subaru learned about a partially separated lower control arm in June, causing an investigation to be opened with the supplier, Yorozu Automotive Tennessee.

Another Impreza control arm separated and Subaru found it was similar to the first report, the LOT number stamped on the arms were the same and the production dates were two days apart.

The automaker found equipment on the control arm assembly line was damaged, resulting in contact between the part ejector rod and the welding torch. This welding torch was unable to trace the proper welding path and resulted in an incomplete weld at the joint.

The joint investigation determined 75 left front lower control arms had weld problems, enough to convince Subaru to recall the 2021 Impreza cars.

Subaru says no crashes or injuries have occurred, but Subaru dealers will need to inspect the control arms to check the LOT numbers and replace any faulty front lower control arms.

Model year 2021 Subaru Impreza owners should not drive their cars until the lower control arms are inspected and possibly replaced.

Subaru Impreza recall notices are expected to be mailed September 3, 2021.

Impreza owners may contact Subaru at 844-373-6614 and refer to recall number WRI-21.