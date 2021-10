Honda recalls 181 minivans to look for 7 damaged tires.

October 6, 2021 — A Honda Odyssey tire recall involves about 180 model year 2022 Odyssey minivans because the tires may have been damaged during manufacturing.

Honda says only seven tires are likely damaged by the lasers used to write the DOT codes on the tire sidewalls.

A damaged tire may lose air pressure because of pinholes caused by the lasers.

Dealers will need to inspect all 181 minivans to find the seven damaged tires.

Honda Odyssey owners may call 888-234-2138.