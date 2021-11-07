Audi 2-Liter Turbo Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Audi 2.0T turbocharged engines allegedly have piston defects that cause excessive oil consumption.

November 7, 2021 — Audi 2-liter turbo problems have caused a class action lawsuit alleging these vehicles equipped with 2.0T engines consume excessive amounts of oil.

2012-2017 Audi TT

2012-2017 Audi A3

2012-2017 Audi A4

2012-2017 Audi A5

2012-2017 Audi A6

2012-2017 Audi Q3

2012-2017 Audi Q5

New Jersey plaintiff Hernan A. Gonzalez filed the 2-liter turbo engine lawsuit after purchasing a new 2015 Audi Q5 in November 2014. The plaintiff says his Audi began consuming oil and losing power in March 2021, then in May the check engine light came on.

The plaintiff says the Audi 2-liter turbo problems caused him to take the vehicle to a dealer, and technicians diagnosed the problem as piston failure and recommended replacement of four pistons.

"Specifically, the dealership found faults for misfires in two cylinders, number 2 and 4, and found the same faults remained after swapping the coils and spark plug. The dealership then discovered that one cylinder had no compression and was cracked. Plaintiff Gonzalez was charged over $7500.00 for the repairs." — Audi 2-liter turbo engine lawsuit

According to the Audi class action, the plaintiff says his vehicle will suffer the same turbo problems because Audi used the same allegedly defective replacement parts.

Audi 2-Liter Turbo Problems: Pistons

Audi allegedly concealed the 2-liter turbo problems in what is referred to as the 2.0T engines. The lawsuit alleges the problems are caused by the pistons, piston rings and piston heads which cause excessive oil consumption. The piston rings allegedly don't seat properly in the grooves of the piston heads in the Audi turbocharged engines.

Too much oil is allegedly consumed because the combustion chamber is not properly sealed off from the parts of the Audi turbo engine which require oil for lubrication.

The plaintiff also alleges shrapnel is created from fragments of the piston rings which circulate through the Audi turbo engines, damaging vital engine components.

Replacing the piston rings or pistons can allegedly cause thousands of dollars, and the alleged Audi 2-liter turbo problems can also cost more than $10,000 to replace the 2.0T engine.

Safety issues are also named in the class action lawsuit because the Audi 2-liter turbo problems may allegedly cause an immediate loss of engine power while driving.

The class action further alleges the the 2-liter turbo engines problems occur before the vehicles reach 75,000 miles, much less than expected by owners.

The Audi 2-liter turbo engine class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Hernan A. Gonzalez, v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Berger Montague PC, Capstone Law APC, and Ladah Law Firm.