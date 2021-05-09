Audi Oil Consumption Lawsuit Blames Pistons For Problems

Audi 2.0T engines involved in class action lawsuit that includes 2012-2017 vehicles.

May 9, 2021 — An Audi oil consumption lawsuit alleges several models are at risk of engine damage and failures caused by problems related to the pistons.

The Audi oil consumption class action lawsuit includes these 2012-2017 vehicles equipped with 2-liter turbocharged engines.

Audi TT

Audi A3

Audi A4

Audi A5

Audi A6

Audi Q3

Audi Q5

According to the Audi oil consumption lawsuit, the 2.0T engine is a four-cylinder turbocharged engine designated as the second generation EA888 engine.

The plaintiff who filed the lawsuit alleges the vehicles have defects caused by the pistons, piston rings or piston heads which allegedly cannot withstand the heat and pressure of the engine. This allegedly causes the pistons to crack or splinter, as pictured above.

The Audi Oil Consumption Lawsuit Plaintiff

Nevada plaintiff Jeni Rieger purchased a used 2015 Audi A4 allroad with 8,000 miles in August 2016 from a California Audi dealership.

In October 2020 when the odometer had 45,000 miles, she took the vehicle to an Audi dealer and complained about a check engine light which indicated a “cylinder misfire” due to loss of compression in the cylinder. But the plaintiff says the dealer refused to cover the cost of repairs under warranty, so she drove away without a repaired vehicle.

In November 2020 she took the Audi to a different dealership due to the loss of compression in the engine and symptoms such as "rough starting of the engine, excessive shuddering and loud operation of the engine, and inability to maintain a consistent idle."

The Audi class action lawsuit alleges the dealer refused to cover the needed repairs under warranty. Then in February 2021, the plaintiff took her Audi A4 to a third-party repair facility in Las Vegas because the engine was losing power.

The Audi oil consumption lawsuit alleges the repair shop said the engine needed to be replaced, causing her to take the vehicle to an Audi dealer for an engine replacement. The lawsuit alleges the plaintiff had to pay more than $10,000 for a replacement engine and labor.

However, the oil consumption lawsuit alleges the A4 continues to suffer compression problems caused by the pistons.

According to the oil consumption lawsuit, Audi knows the 2.0T engines have problems because in October 2013, a technical service bulletin (TSB 17 13 43 2027731/5) was issued to dealerships. The TSB, entitled “Engine oil consumption too high,” applied to 2009-2011 Audi A4, A5 and Q5 equipped with 2.0T engines.

Dealers were told Audi customers were complaining of “excessive engine oil consumption,” a problem that should be tackled by replacing the crankcase pressure regulating valve and front crankshaft seal.

In addition to excessive oil consumption, the damaged pistons allegedly circulate through the fuel systems and damage other engine components. The 2.0T engines allegedly prematurely fail and leave Audi owners with huge repair costs that can total thousands of dollars.

The Audi oil consumption lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Jeni Rieger v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Berger Montague PC, Capstone Law APC, and Ladah Law Firm.