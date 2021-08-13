Audi Rear Seat Belt Assemblies May Have Defects

Recall of 52,700 VW and Audi vehicles issued because drivers may have trouble using child seats.

August 13, 2021 — An Audi/Volkswagen recall includes nearly 52,700 of these vehicles, and all but one model is an Audi vehicle.

2021 Volkswagen ID4

2021 Audi A4 Allroad, A4 Sedan

2021 Audi A5 Cabriolet, A5 Coupe, A5 Sportback

2021 Audi A6 Allroad, A6 Sedan

2021 Audi A7

2021 Audi A8

2021 Audi E-Tron Quattro, E-Tron Sportback Quattro

2021 Audi Q3, Q5, Q5 Sportback, Q7, Q8

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback, RS5 Coupe, RS6 Avant, RS7, RSQ8

2021 Audi S4 Sedan

2021 Audi S5 Cabriolet, S5 Coupe, S5 Sportback

2021 Audi S6 Sedan

2021 Audi S7

2021 Audi S8

2021 Audi SQ5, SQ5 Sportback, SQ7, SQ8

2021-2022 Audi S3 Sedan

The U.S. recall includes nearly 45,500 vehicles and in Canada nearly 7,200 vehicles are recalled.

The rear seat belt automatic locking retractors may deactivate early and prevent the child restraint systems from securing properly.

Supplier Autoliv determined a subcomponent supplier of the seat belt assemblies made mistakes with the automatic locking retractor levers which can cause failures of the webbing to fully retract.

The locking retractor is mandated in the U.S because of child restraint seats where drivers use the seat belts to secure the child restraint seats instead of the LATCH systems.

There is an increased risk of injury if the seat belt is not lockable so the seat belt assembly can be used to tightly secure the child restraint seat.

VW and Audi dealerships will possibly replace the middle rear seat belt assemblies.

Owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed October 1, 2021, but VW owners may call 800-893-5298 and Audi customers may call 800-253-2834.

Volkswagen's recall number is 69CR and the Audi recall number is 69CS.