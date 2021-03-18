Audi Recalls A6, A7, RS6 and RS7 Over Airbag Problems

Audi says the recalled vehicles have instrument panel covers that could interfere with the airbags.

March 18, 2021 — An Audi recall of 3,700 vehicles will require dealerships to make repairs, but dealerships won't need to replace any components. According to Audi, the recall affects the following models.

2021 Audi RS6 Avant

2021 Audi RS7

2020-2021 Audi A6 Allroad

2020-2021 Audi S6 Sedan

2020-2021 Audi S7

2019-2021 Audi A6 Sedan

2019-2021 Audi A7

According to the automaker, the scoreline for the passenger airbag is the area where the airbag opens through the instrument panel cover. However, the scoreline may not have been built to specification or it may be completely missing.

The front passenger airbag should deploy in a crash, but if the scoreline in the instrument cluster is not correct it may cause serious problems, including the chance of plastic parts detaching and entering the passenger compartment.

Audi discovered the airbag scoreline problem during an airbag inflation test where the airbag failed to inflate properly. Audi opened an internal investigation with the supplier in December 2020 and by March 2021 the automaker decided to issue the recall.

The U.S. Audi recall includes 3,388 vehicles, and a separate airbag scoreline recall in Canada involves 315 vehicles.

The Audi airbag recall is expected to begin May 7, 2021. Dealers will inspect the instrument panel covers and rework them if needed.

Audi customers with questions should call 800-253-2834 and ask about recall number 70i2.