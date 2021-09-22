Audi Recalls E-Tron Quattro and E-Tron Sportback Quattro

Audi recalls 38 vehicles with brake boosters that can cause several features to malfunction.

September 22, 2021 — About 40 model year 2021 Audi E-Tron Quattro and 2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback Quattro vehicles may suffer from brake booster problems that cause several features to fail.

Audi says corrosion in the brake booster may cause the anti-lock brake system, electronic stability control, speedometer display and brake assist to stop functioning.

Audi dealers will replace the brake boosters once recall notices are mailed November 12, 2021.

Audi E-Tron owners with questions should call 800-253-2834 and ask about recall number 47R7.