Audi Recalls E-Tron Quattro and E-Tron Sportback Quattro

— About 40 model year 2021 Audi E-Tron Quattro and 2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback Quattro vehicles may suffer from brake booster problems that cause several features to fail.
Audi says corrosion in the brake booster may cause the anti-lock brake system, electronic stability control, speedometer display and brake assist to stop functioning.
Audi dealers will replace the brake boosters once recall notices are mailed November 12, 2021.
Audi E-Tron owners with questions should call 800-253-2834 and ask about recall number 47R7.