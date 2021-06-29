Audi Recalls Older TT, A4 and S4 Vehicles Over Takata Airbags

Audi recalls 63,000 model year 2000-2002 vehicles equipped with non-azide driver airbag inflators.

June 29, 2021 — An Audi Takata airbag inflator recall includes nearly 63,000 model year 2000-2001 Audi TT Coupe, TT Roadster, 2000-2002 A4 and Audi S4 vehicles equipped with Takata non-azide driver airbag inflators (NADIs).

Audi says the inflators don't contain phase stabilized ammonium nitrate propellant which has caused the recalls of millions of vehicles from multiple automakers.

There is a tape seal used to prevent moisture from entering the inflator, but Audi says the aluminum tape can allow moisture to interfere with the inflator and cause the airbag to fail to deploy fast enough to protect a driver.

Audi is currently not aware of any Takata inflator ruptures worldwide due to the non-azide inflators. However, engineers tested the inflators and found the airbags could underinflate or not deploy at all.

The automaker decided to conduct a recall for vehicles produced after January 1, 2000, but not previously recalled to replace the inflators.

Owner recall letters will be mailed August 20, 2021. Audi dealerships will replace the driver frontal airbag inflators.

Audi TT Coupe, TT Roadster, Audi A4 and Audi S4 owners may call 800-253-2834. Audi's number for this recall is 69CJ.