Audi Recalls Q5 and SQ5 For Power Problems

About 289,000 Audi vehicles may have trouble if liquid is spilled on the rear seats.

December 16, 2021 — Nearly 289,000 Audi vehicles are recalled because they may suffer from reduced engine power.

Recalled are 2021-2022 Audi Q5 Sportback, SQ5 Sportback, 2018-2022 Audi Q5 and SQ5 vehicles with gateway control modules that may shut down.

This can happen if liquid is spilled in the rear seat or if water enters from a faulty body seam underneath the vehicle.

The gateway control module has a safety feature that causes it to shut down if liquid is spilled in the rear seats, but Audi says the faulty underbody seam can also allow rain water to damage the module.

Audi says liquid can cause internal errors from short circuits inside the control unit, and the modules will switch off when faulty signals are detected.

The Audi engine will enter emergency mode with reduced power, but the vehicle allegedly remains steerable and the brakes remain functional.

Audi recall letters are expected to be mailed February 24, 2022, and Audi dealers are expected to install protective covers on the gateway control modules. Additionally, dealers will seal the underbody seams if needed.

Audi Q5 Sportback, SQ5 Sportback, Q5 and SQ5 owners may call 800-253-2834 and ask about recall number 90S9.