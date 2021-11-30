BMW EGR Cooler Recall Issued After Engine Fires

BMW EGR coolers may leak coolant and melt the intake manifolds, causing diesel vehicle fires.

November 30, 2021 — A BMW EGR cooler recall includes more than 50,000 of these vehicles which were previously recalled in 2018 due to intake manifold fires.

2013-2018 BMW 328d

2013-2018 BMW 328d BMW xDrive

2014-2018 BMW 328d Sports Wagon

2014-2018 BMW 328d xDrive Sports Wagon

2014-2016 BMW 535d

2014-2016 BMW 535d xDrive

2015 BMW 740Ld xDrive

2015-2017 BMW X3 xDrive28d SAV

2014-2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d SAV

The diesel vehicles are equipped with exhaust gas recirculation modules with coolers that could leak and allow coolant to mix with diesel engine soot. The burning particles can then melt the intake manifolds and cause fires.

It's a problem BMW faced before when in 2018 the automaker recalled about 1.6 million diesel vehicles worldwide.

The BMW EGR cooler issue has went on for years in several countries, including in South Korea which had banned certain BMW models after reports of 40 vehicle fires.

Hundreds of thousands of BMW vehicles had also allegedly been repaired during a technical campaign throughout Asian and European countries, but those vehicles were re-repaired in the 2018 EGR cooler recall.

BMW monitored the field following the 2018 EGR cooler recall and determined the replacement parts weren't good enough after "thermal events" occurred on vehicles that had been repaired.

According to BMW EGR cooler recall documents, prior to an engine compartment fire a driver may see a warning symbol in the instrument cluster about a loss of engine coolant. Additionally, a driver may notice a reduction in engine power, an exhaust gas smell or hear an unusual noise from the engine compartment.

BMW says it hasn't received any reports of crashes or injuries, but it didn't announce how many fires have occurred.

BMW dealers will replace the EGR coolers, the intake manifolds will be checked and replaced if necessary and the EGR pipes connecting the coolers to the manifolds will be cleaned.

An owner who has replaced the EGR cooler at their own expense prior to the recall may be eligible for reimbursement.

BMW EGR cooler recall notices will be mailed January 12, 2022, and any previously recalled vehicles will need the new repairs.

Owners affected by the BMW EGR cooler recall may call 800-525-7417.