BMW X3 and X4 vehicles need new fuel tanks to prevent fires.

April 8, 2021 — BMW is recalling 19 model year 2021 X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X3 M40i, X3M, X4 and 2021 X4 xDrive30i vehicles because fuel tank welds may fail and allow fuel to leak.

The inlet check valve weld may fail, allowing the filling pipe to separate from the fuel tank.

Two of the recalled BMW vehicles are in Canada.

BMW dealers will replace the fuel tanks when the recall begins May 17, 2021.

BMW owners may contact customer service at 800-525-7417.