BMW Recalls Vehicles That May Lose Brake Assist

BMW recalls 50,000 vehicles to update the engine management software.

August 5, 2021 — BMW is recalling more than 50,000 vehicles that may have software problems that cause the loss of brake assist. Included in the recall are these models and years.

2020 BMW M340i

2020 BMW M340i xDrive

2020 BMW 540i

2020 BMW 540i xDrive

2020 BMW X3 M40i

2020-2021 BMW X4 M40i

2020-2021 BMW 745Le xDrive

2019-2021 BMW Z4 M40i

2020-2021 Toyota Supra

According to BMW, damage could occur to the oil/vacuum pump which supplies vacuum for brake assist, or brake boost.

Specific conditions can cause the problem, including quickly pressing the engine start/stop button two times when starting the vehicle. The problem can also be triggered by pushing the brake pedal very briefly while pressing the engine start/stop button.

BMW says it's possible a driver could unintentionally cause a brief reverse rotation of the crankshaft which may damage the oil/vacuum pump.

BMW began receiving an increasing number of warranty claims regarding oil/vacuum pump damage in February 2021. As of July 26th, there have been 24 BMW and five Toyota warranty claims, in addition to two field reports from BMW owners and two from Toyota owners.

Full mechanical braking will remain even if brake assist is lost.

BMW recall notices will be mailed October 1, 2021, then dealers will update the engine management software.

Affected BMW owners may call 800-525-7417.