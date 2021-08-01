BMW Recalls 23,000 Vehicles For Seat Belt Retractors

BMW says the automatic locking seat belt retractors may deactivate before the webbing retracts.

August 1, 2021 — BMW is recalling more than 23,000 vehicles that may be equipped with passenger seat belt automatic locking retractors that may deactivate before the webbing fully retracts.

2021 BMW 230i

2021 BMW 230i xDrive

2021 BMW M240i

2021 BMW M240i xDrive

2021 BMW 330e

2021 BMW 330e Xdrive

2021 BMW 430i

2021 BMW 430i xDrive

2021 BMW M440i xDrive

2021 BMW M4 Coupe

2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupe

2021 BMW X1 sDrive28i

2021 BMW xDrive28i

2021 BMW 228i

2021 BMW 228i xDrive

2021 BMW M235i xDrive

2021 BMW M2 Competition Coupe

2021 BMW 330i, 330i xDrive

2021 BMW M340i

2021 BMW M340i xDrive

2021 BMW M3

2021 BMW M3 Competition

2021 BMW 530i

2021 BMW 530i xDrive

2021 BMW 540i

2021 BMW 540i xDrive

2021 MINI Cooper Hardtop 2 Door

2021 MINI Cooper Convertible

2021 MINI Cooper Clubman

2021 MINI Cooper Countryman

2021 BMW X2 sDrive28i

2021 BMW X2 xDrive28i

2021 BMW X2 M35i

2021 BMW Z4 sDrive30i

2021 BMW Z4 M40i

2021 Rolls Royce Ghost

2021 Rolls Royce Phantom

2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan

2021 Toyota Supra

The BMW seat belt retractor recall includes 21,537 vehicles in the U.S. and 1,615 vehicles in Canada.

BMW dealers will inspect the seat belts and possibly replace the retractors.

BMW recall notices are expected to be mailed September 13, 2021.

Owners may call BMW at 800-525-7417, MINI Cooper at 866-825-1525, Rolls Royce at 877-877-3735 and Toyota can be reached at 888-270-9371.