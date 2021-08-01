BMW Recalls 23,000 Vehicles For Seat Belt Retractors

— BMW is recalling more than 23,000 vehicles that may be equipped with passenger seat belt automatic locking retractors that may deactivate before the webbing fully retracts.
- 2021 BMW 230i
- 2021 BMW 230i xDrive
- 2021 BMW M240i
- 2021 BMW M240i xDrive
- 2021 BMW 330e
- 2021 BMW 330e Xdrive
- 2021 BMW 430i
- 2021 BMW 430i xDrive
- 2021 BMW M440i xDrive
- 2021 BMW M4 Coupe
- 2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupe
- 2021 BMW X1 sDrive28i
- 2021 BMW xDrive28i
- 2021 BMW 228i
- 2021 BMW 228i xDrive
- 2021 BMW M235i xDrive
- 2021 BMW M2 Competition Coupe
- 2021 BMW 330i, 330i xDrive
- 2021 BMW M340i
- 2021 BMW M340i xDrive
- 2021 BMW M3
- 2021 BMW M3 Competition
- 2021 BMW 530i
- 2021 BMW 530i xDrive
- 2021 BMW 540i
- 2021 BMW 540i xDrive
- 2021 MINI Cooper Hardtop 2 Door
- 2021 MINI Cooper Convertible
- 2021 MINI Cooper Clubman
- 2021 MINI Cooper Countryman
- 2021 BMW X2 sDrive28i
- 2021 BMW X2 xDrive28i
- 2021 BMW X2 M35i
- 2021 BMW Z4 sDrive30i
- 2021 BMW Z4 M40i
- 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost
- 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom
- 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan
- 2021 Toyota Supra
The BMW seat belt retractor recall includes 21,537 vehicles in the U.S. and 1,615 vehicles in Canada.
BMW dealers will inspect the seat belts and possibly replace the retractors.
BMW recall notices are expected to be mailed September 13, 2021.
Owners may call BMW at 800-525-7417, MINI Cooper at 866-825-1525, Rolls Royce at 877-877-3735 and Toyota can be reached at 888-270-9371.