BMW Water Pump Lawsuit Settlement Approved By Judge

Class action alleges the BMW water pumps leak coolant and cause overheated engines.

March 14, 2021 — Final approval has been granted to a BMW water pump lawsuit settlement over pumps that allegedly prematurely fail long before they should. The class action lawsuit alleges the electric water pumps cause the engines to leak coolant and overheat.

According to the plaintiffs, consumers are at risk due to the water pumps, and vehicle owners are stuck with paying for replacement pumps because BMW concealed the defects.

BMW denies the vehicles are defective, denies the water pumps have defects and alleges there are no safety issues with the vehicles. BMW also denies any warranties were breached and says no state law consumer statues were violated.

The lawsuit settlement includes all current and former U.S. owners and lessees of the following BMW vehicles.

2008-2013 BMW 135i

2007-2013 BMW 335i, 335i xDrive, 335is Convertible

2008-2016 BMW 535i, 535i xDrive, 535i Active Hybrid

2012-2017 BMW 640i, 640i xDrive

2010-2015 BMW 740i, 740Li

2012-2015 BMW X1 3.0si

2011-2017 BMW X3 xDrive

2015-2018 BMW X4 xDrive, X4 M40i

2007-2013 BMW X5 3.0si, X5 xDrive 30i, X5 xDrive

2008-2019 BMW X6 sDrive, X6 xDrive

2009-2016 BMW Z4 sDrive

BMW Water Pump Settlement Agreement

There are many details and conditions related to the water pump lawsuit settlement, but the agreement calls for BMW to extend the warranty for the pump from 4 years/50,000 miles to 7 years/84,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

The water pump will be replaced under the warranty if an original water pump or a BMW-approved pump fails during the extended warranty period.

A customer may also be eligible for a reimbursement program for past repairs. BMW will reimburse current or past owners or lessees up to $1,000 in total costs previously incurred for replacements relating to the water pump and thermostat.

Additionally, a customer may be eligible for replacement of a failing electric coolant pump or BMW-approved replacement pump within one year of the effective date of the settlement, regardless of vehicle age or mileage.

The BMW water pump lawsuit settlement approved by Judge Mark Falk does have many additional details and conditions you can read here.

The BMW class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Oliver, et al., v. BMW of North America, LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Kantrowitz Goldhamer & Graifman, P.C., and Thomas P. Sobran, Esq.