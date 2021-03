BMW recalls 300 vehicles after mistakes were made with the second-row seats.

March 19, 2021 — BMW is recalling about 300 vehicles because the second-row outer seats may have the wrong headrests.

Recalled are 2021 BMW X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive50i, X5 M50i, X5 xDrive45e, 2021 X7 xDrive40i, X7 M50i and XB7 vehicles.

In the U.S. 258 BMW vehicles are recalled and in Canada about 40 need repairs.

BMW dealers will replace the headrests once the recall begins May 3, 2021.

Owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.