Cadillac, Chevy and GMC Vehicles Recalled For Seat Belts

General Motors recalls 470 vehicles that may have the wrong seat belt bolts.

January 2, 2021 — General Motors is recalling 470 of these vehicles because of problems with the seat belts.

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet 2500

2021 Chevrolet 3500

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 GMC Canyon

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC 2500

2021 GMC 3500

2021 GMC Yukon

2021 GMC Yukon XL

GM says the wrong seat belt bolts may have been used to secure the seat belts to the vehicles.

The recall is expected to begin February 6, 2021, when dealerships will replace the seat belt bolts.

Owners may contact GMC at 800-462-8785, Cadillac at 800-458-8006 or Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020.

GM's reference number for this recall is N202322230.