Cadillac, Chevy and GMC Vehicles Recalled For Seat Belts

— General Motors is recalling 470 of these vehicles because of problems with the seat belts.
- 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2021 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Chevrolet 2500
- 2021 Chevrolet 3500
- 2021 Chevrolet Suburban
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 GMC Canyon
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2021 GMC 2500
- 2021 GMC 3500
- 2021 GMC Yukon
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
GM says the wrong seat belt bolts may have been used to secure the seat belts to the vehicles.
The recall is expected to begin February 6, 2021, when dealerships will replace the seat belt bolts.
Owners may contact GMC at 800-462-8785, Cadillac at 800-458-8006 or Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020.
GM's reference number for this recall is N202322230.