Cadillac SRX and Saab 9-4X Recalled Again For Toe Links

GM recalls 380,000 Cadillac and Saab vehicles that were recalled in 2014 for suspension problems.

June 29, 2021 — A General Motors rear toe-link recall has been issued a second time for 2010-2016 Cadillac SRX and 2011-2012 Saab 9-4X vehicles.

More than 380,000 vehicles are recalled because the rear suspension toe-link adjusters may not have been tightened properly.

Owners are warned to not drive their vehicles if they experience any of these warnings:

Service Traction Control message

Service Stabilitrak message

Stabilitrak warning light stays on or flashes intermittently

Service Rear Axle message

Chimes in combination with warning messages

Sway or wander while driving

Loud metallic or other unusual noise from the rear suspension

Off-center steering wheel

Uneven wear between the rear tires

A customer who experiences these warnings should have the vehicle towed to a GM dealership.

GM recalled 2010-15 Cadillac SRX and 2011-12 Saab 9-4x vehicles in September 2014 because the jam nuts in the rear toe-link adjusters may not have been torqued to specification. GM dealers were told to inspect the toe links and increase the torque or replace the toe links if they were loose or damaged.

After the 2014 recall GM received reports of loose toe links in vehicles that had been repaired, so the automaker checked dealer repairs and determined some dealers had failed to follow instructions. GM revised the service procedures and also made them available to independent repair shops.

GM further updated the service information in October 2020 to instruct technicians to always replace the toe links rather than adjusting them after an alignment or other service.

Then in November 2020, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation into toe-link problems on 2010-2015 Cadillac SRX SUVs.

At least nine SRX owners said the rear toe-link adjusters separated in vehicles that had been repaired during the recall.

On June 7, 2021, NHTSA informed GM it had received additional toe-link complaints and the problem was severe enough to conduct another recall.

All the vehicles recalled in 2014 will need to be repaired again.

Dealers will replace the adjustable toe links with non-adjustable toe links once owner recall letters are mailed August 9, 2021.

Cadillac SRX customers may call 800-458-8006 and Saab 9-4X customers may call 800-955-9007.

GM's recall reference number is N212340980.