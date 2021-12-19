Chevy Bolt Blind Spot Monitoring Lawsuit Dismissed

Chevrolet Bolt owner alleged passenger-side blind spot warnings were false.

December 19, 2021 — A Chevy Bolt blind spot monitoring class action lawsuit is over after the car owner who sued reached an individual settlement with General Motors.

California plaintiff Loren Stone says he had to pay more than $60 for a Chevrolet dealer to fix the blind spot monitoring system on his 2018 Chevy Bolt.

According to the plaintiff, the passenger-side blind spot warning light would activate when nothing was in the Bolt's blind spot.

Stone says he had to pay $62.46 because of a problem with a sensor, something a dealer repaired by replacing the foil shielding.

The plaintiff says he was annoyed by the false blind spot monitoring warnings and that GM issued a technical service bulletin to dealerships in October 2020. The TSB says the shield for the Chevy Bolt blind spot monitoring sensor can have problems that cause false activation of the system.

The lawsuit alleges GM could have fixed the blind spot monitoring systems in 2017 but ignored complaints and continued to force Bolt owners to pay for repairs. Additionally, the automaker allegedly knew about the sensor shielding problem but refused to reimburse Chevy Bolt owners who paid for repairs.

The plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit after reaching a confidential settlement agreement with General Motors.

"Plaintiff Loren Stone will and hereby does voluntarily dismiss this Action, in its entirety, with prejudice, and further, (2) Plaintiff’s voluntary dismissal of this Action, in its entirety, will be without prejudice to the claims of the putative class members. Each party shall bear its own attorneys’ fees, expenses, and costs." — Chevrolet Bolt blind spot monitoring lawsuit dismissal order

The Chevy Bolt blind spot monitoring lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Loren Stone, v. General Motors, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Kazerouni Law Group APC.