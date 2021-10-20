Chevy Bolt Floor Mat Recall Issued For Unintended Acceleration

GM says the driver's side floor liner could interfere with the gas pedal.

October 20, 2021 — A Chevy Bolt floor mat recall includes nearly 4,000 cars as owners are advised to remove the floor liners until GM dealers can replace the mats because they may interfere with the gas pedals.

The Chevrolet Bolt all-weather floor liners, part number 42686568, retail for $200 each and are sold as front driver's side optional accessory floor mats for 2017-2021 Bolts.

General Motors says there may not be enough space between the floor liner and accelerator pedal which can cause the pedal to become trapped by the floor mat.

A trapped gas pedal can cause all sorts of nervous reactions by a driver as the car suffers from unintended acceleration or by not decelerating as expected when a driver lifts their foot from the gas pedal.

If the accelerator pedal gets stuck, a driver can apply the brake to activate the Bolt brake-override system to stop the car.

According to GM, grommet movement caused by the construction of the carpet can create insufficient clearance between the mat and the pedal.

The automaker learned about an increase in complaints about unintended acceleration in the Bolt cars. GM found 15 reports made between August 2020 through July 2021 consistent with trapped gas pedals.

However, General Motors says no crashes or injuries have been caused by the Bolt floor liner problems.

Chevrolet Bolt recall notices will be mailed November 29, 2021. Chevy Bolt owners may call GM at 888-988-7267 or Chevrolet at 800-222-1020.

GM's Chevy Bolt floor mat recall reference number is N212345450.