Chrysler Recalls Ram 2500, Ram 3500 and Ram 1500 Classic

Side airbag inflatable recall includes 170 trucks with airbags that may not correctly deploy.

December 12, 2021 — A side airbag inflatable recall includes about 170 model year 2021-2022 Ram 2500, Ram 3500 and 2021 Ram 1500 Classic trucks.

According to Chrysler, the side airbag inflatable curtain assemblies may have been manufactured with the wrong amount of compressed gas.

This can cause failures of the airbags to properly deploy.

Ram dealers will replace the airbag assemblies once recall notices are mailed January 13, 2022.

Ram owners with questions should call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number Y99.