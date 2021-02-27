Continental Tire Recall Ordered For Overcured Tires

Continental, General and Barum brand tires were sold as both original and replacement tires.

February 27, 2021 — A Continental Tire recall includes nearly 94,000 Continental, General and Barum brand tires because the sidewalls may break which results in a sudden loss of air.

Additionally, the tire belt edges may separate and lead to a loss of treads or belts, causing complete tire failures because the tires were overcured.

The Continental Tire recall includes these tires:

CONTINENTAL CONTISPORTCONTACT 5 255/45 R 20 101W

CONTINENTAL CONTIPROCONTACT SSR 245/45 R 18 100V

CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 245/50 R 20 102H

CONTINENTAL 4X4 CONTACT 255/50 R 19 107H

CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 255/50 R 19 107H

CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 265/45 R 20 108H

CONTINENTAL PremiumContact 6 SSR 275/40 R 22 107Y

CONTINENTAL PremiumContact 6 315/30 R 22 107Y

CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX 225/65 R 17 102H

CONTINENTAL CONTITRAC LT275/65 R 18 123/120S

GENERAL GRABBER HTS LT225/75 R 16 115/112S

GENERAL GRABBER STX 265/70 R 17 115S

GENERAL GRABBER STX 245/65 R 17 107T

GENERAL GRABBER APT P275/70 R 18 116S

GENERAL GRABBER HTS 265/70 R 18 116S

GENERAL GRABBER HTS P255/70 R 17 110S

GENERAL Reliatrek HT 245/65 R 17 107H

GENERAL GRABBER ARCTIC LT LT245/70 R 17 119/116R

GENERAL GRABBER HTS60 225/75 R 16 104S

GENERAL GRABBER HTS60 245/65 R 17 107T

GENERAL GRABBER HTS60 235/65 R 18 106T

GENERAL GRABBER HTS60 LT245/75 R 16 120/116S

GENERAL GRABBER HTS60 275/60 R 20 115S

GENERAL GRABBER A/TX LT265/70 R 18 124/121S

GENERAL GRABBER X3 35 X 12.50 R 20 121Q

GENERAL GRABBER A/TX LT275/70 R 18 125/122R

GENERAL GRABBER HD LT245/75 R 16 120/116S

GENERAL GRABBER A/TX LT285/70 R 17 121/118S

GENERAL GRABBER APT 265/75 R 16 116T

GENERAL GRABBER APT 255/75 R 17 115T

GENERAL GRABBER A/TX LT275/60 R 20 119/116S

GENERAL GRABBER A/TX 35 X 12.50 R 18 123R

GENERAL GRABBER A/TX LT275/65 R 18 123/120R

GENERAL GRABBER A/TX LT265/70 R 17 121/118S

GENERAL GRABBER A/TX LT265/70 R 17 121/118S

GENERAL GRABBER A/TX 265/70 R 17 115T

GENERAL GRABBER HTS 255/70 R 17 112S

GENERAL Grabber STX2 275/60 R 20 115S

GENERAL GRABBER HTS P245/70 R 17 108S

GENERAL AMERITRAC TR P265/70 R 17 113H

GENERAL GRABBER AT2 265/70 R 16 112S

CONTINENTAL CONTIPROCONTACT P215/60 R 16 94T

CONTINENTAL CONTIPROCONTACT 205/65 R 16 95H

CONTINENTAL CONTIPROCONTACT 235/55 R 17 99H

CONTINENTAL CONTIPROCONTACT 235/45 R 19 95H

GENERAL GRABBER HTS 235/65 R 17 108H

CONTINENTAL CONTIPROCONTACT 235/40 R 19 92H

CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX 20 235/60 R 18 107H

CONTINENTAL CrossContact LX25 255/50 R 19 107H

CONTINENTAL CrossContact LX25 245/50 R 20 102H

CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX20 P275/55 R 20 111S

CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX 225/65 R 17 102T

CONTINENTAL CONTIPROCONTACT 215/55 R 16 97H

CONTINENTAL PROCONTACT TX 225/60 R 18 100H

CONTINENTAL PROCONTACT TX 225/55 R 18 98H

GENERAL ALTIMAX RT43 225/60 R 17 99H

GENERAL Exclaim HPX A/S 215/55 R 17 94V

GENERAL Exclaim HPX A/S 225/50 R 17 94V

GENERAL Exclaim HPX A/S 235/55 R 17 99W

GENERAL ALTIMAX RT43 225/60 R 18 100H

GENERAL Exclaim HPX A/S 205/50 R 17 93V

CONTINENTAL PROCONTACT TX P205/55 R 16 89V

CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX20 255/55 R 20 107H

CONTINENTAL ExtremeContact DWS06 245/45 R 19 98Y

CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 255/50 ZR 19 107W

CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 245/60 R 18 105T

CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 255/50 R 20 105T

CONTINENTAL ControlContact Tour A/S PLUS 225/55 R 17 97H

GENERAL ALTIMAX RT43 245/50 R 20 105H

BARUM Bravuris 3 HM 215/55 R 16 97H

CONTINENTAL SureContact LX 265/65 R 18 114T

CONTINENTAL TerrainContact A/T 275/55 R 20 113T

CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 235/65 R 18 106H

CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 265/45 R 21 104V

CONTINENTAL PureContact LS 205/55 R 16 91V

CONTINENTAL PROCONTACT TX 215/60 R 16 95H

CONTINENTAL PROCONTACT TX 235/60 R 18 103H

GENERAL ALTIMAX RT43 235/55 R 19 105V

GENERAL ALTIMAX RT43 245/45 R 20 99V

CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX20 255/55 R 20 107H

The company learned about two tires that suffered from rapid air loss, a problem attributed to damage caused when mounting the tires.

But both the tires and rims were sent to the tire analysis lab for further study. It was there Continental found the tires had been overcured and additional tires likely suffered the same fate.

At first only 16 tires were recalled before Continental Tire realized at least 39 more tires had been cured beyond specification. A small recall was issued, but the company continued to look at warranty data.

Another 36 tires manufactured in 2020 were found to have been overcured, and Continental "determined that the possibility that a significantly overcured tire may experience sudden air loss or a partial or full tread/belt loss within the first 2.5 years of service could not be excluded."

According to the Continental Tire recall, the company is unaware of any injury, death or property damage claims.

The Continental Tire recall is expected to begin April 5, 2021. Customers who purchased the tires as replacement tires will be contacted by the company.

Automakers which sold the tires as original equipment will contact vehicle owners to have the tires inspected and possibly replaced.

Customers with questions should call 888-799-2168.