Continental Tire Recall Ordered For Overcured Tires

— A Continental Tire recall includes nearly 94,000 Continental, General and Barum brand tires because the sidewalls may break which results in a sudden loss of air.
Additionally, the tire belt edges may separate and lead to a loss of treads or belts, causing complete tire failures because the tires were overcured.
The Continental Tire recall includes these tires:
- CONTINENTAL CONTISPORTCONTACT 5 255/45 R 20 101W
- CONTINENTAL CONTIPROCONTACT SSR 245/45 R 18 100V
- CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 245/50 R 20 102H
- CONTINENTAL 4X4 CONTACT 255/50 R 19 107H
- CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 255/50 R 19 107H
- CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 265/45 R 20 108H
- CONTINENTAL PremiumContact 6 SSR 275/40 R 22 107Y
- CONTINENTAL PremiumContact 6 315/30 R 22 107Y
- CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX 225/65 R 17 102H
- CONTINENTAL CONTITRAC LT275/65 R 18 123/120S
- GENERAL GRABBER HTS LT225/75 R 16 115/112S
- GENERAL GRABBER STX 265/70 R 17 115S
- GENERAL GRABBER STX 245/65 R 17 107T
- GENERAL GRABBER APT P275/70 R 18 116S
- GENERAL GRABBER HTS 265/70 R 18 116S
- GENERAL GRABBER HTS P255/70 R 17 110S
- GENERAL Reliatrek HT 245/65 R 17 107H
- GENERAL GRABBER ARCTIC LT LT245/70 R 17 119/116R
- GENERAL GRABBER HTS60 225/75 R 16 104S
- GENERAL GRABBER HTS60 245/65 R 17 107T
- GENERAL GRABBER HTS60 235/65 R 18 106T
- GENERAL GRABBER HTS60 LT245/75 R 16 120/116S
- GENERAL GRABBER HTS60 275/60 R 20 115S
- GENERAL GRABBER A/TX LT265/70 R 18 124/121S
- GENERAL GRABBER X3 35 X 12.50 R 20 121Q
- GENERAL GRABBER A/TX LT275/70 R 18 125/122R
- GENERAL GRABBER HD LT245/75 R 16 120/116S
- GENERAL GRABBER A/TX LT285/70 R 17 121/118S
- GENERAL GRABBER APT 265/75 R 16 116T
- GENERAL GRABBER APT 255/75 R 17 115T
- GENERAL GRABBER A/TX LT275/60 R 20 119/116S
- GENERAL GRABBER A/TX 35 X 12.50 R 18 123R
- GENERAL GRABBER A/TX LT275/65 R 18 123/120R
- GENERAL GRABBER A/TX LT265/70 R 17 121/118S
- GENERAL GRABBER A/TX 265/70 R 17 115T
- GENERAL GRABBER HTS 255/70 R 17 112S
- GENERAL Grabber STX2 275/60 R 20 115S
- GENERAL GRABBER HTS P245/70 R 17 108S
- GENERAL AMERITRAC TR P265/70 R 17 113H
- GENERAL GRABBER AT2 265/70 R 16 112S
- CONTINENTAL CONTIPROCONTACT P215/60 R 16 94T
- CONTINENTAL CONTIPROCONTACT 205/65 R 16 95H
- CONTINENTAL CONTIPROCONTACT 235/55 R 17 99H
- CONTINENTAL CONTIPROCONTACT 235/45 R 19 95H
- GENERAL GRABBER HTS 235/65 R 17 108H
- CONTINENTAL CONTIPROCONTACT 235/40 R 19 92H
- CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX 20 235/60 R 18 107H
- CONTINENTAL CrossContact LX25 255/50 R 19 107H
- CONTINENTAL CrossContact LX25 245/50 R 20 102H
- CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX20 P275/55 R 20 111S
- CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX 225/65 R 17 102T
- CONTINENTAL CONTIPROCONTACT 215/55 R 16 97H
- CONTINENTAL PROCONTACT TX 225/60 R 18 100H
- CONTINENTAL PROCONTACT TX 225/55 R 18 98H
- GENERAL ALTIMAX RT43 225/60 R 17 99H
- GENERAL Exclaim HPX A/S 215/55 R 17 94V
- GENERAL Exclaim HPX A/S 225/50 R 17 94V
- GENERAL Exclaim HPX A/S 235/55 R 17 99W
- GENERAL ALTIMAX RT43 225/60 R 18 100H
- GENERAL Exclaim HPX A/S 205/50 R 17 93V
- CONTINENTAL PROCONTACT TX P205/55 R 16 89V
- CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX20 255/55 R 20 107H
- CONTINENTAL ExtremeContact DWS06 245/45 R 19 98Y
- CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 255/50 ZR 19 107W
- CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 245/60 R 18 105T
- CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 255/50 R 20 105T
- CONTINENTAL ControlContact Tour A/S PLUS 225/55 R 17 97H
- GENERAL ALTIMAX RT43 245/50 R 20 105H
- BARUM Bravuris 3 HM 215/55 R 16 97H
- CONTINENTAL SureContact LX 265/65 R 18 114T
- CONTINENTAL TerrainContact A/T 275/55 R 20 113T
- CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 235/65 R 18 106H
- CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX SPORT 265/45 R 21 104V
- CONTINENTAL PureContact LS 205/55 R 16 91V
- CONTINENTAL PROCONTACT TX 215/60 R 16 95H
- CONTINENTAL PROCONTACT TX 235/60 R 18 103H
- GENERAL ALTIMAX RT43 235/55 R 19 105V
- GENERAL ALTIMAX RT43 245/45 R 20 99V
- CONTINENTAL CROSSCONTACT LX20 255/55 R 20 107H
The company learned about two tires that suffered from rapid air loss, a problem attributed to damage caused when mounting the tires.
But both the tires and rims were sent to the tire analysis lab for further study. It was there Continental found the tires had been overcured and additional tires likely suffered the same fate.
At first only 16 tires were recalled before Continental Tire realized at least 39 more tires had been cured beyond specification. A small recall was issued, but the company continued to look at warranty data.
Another 36 tires manufactured in 2020 were found to have been overcured, and Continental "determined that the possibility that a significantly overcured tire may experience sudden air loss or a partial or full tread/belt loss within the first 2.5 years of service could not be excluded."
According to the Continental Tire recall, the company is unaware of any injury, death or property damage claims.
The Continental Tire recall is expected to begin April 5, 2021. Customers who purchased the tires as replacement tires will be contacted by the company.
Automakers which sold the tires as original equipment will contact vehicle owners to have the tires inspected and possibly replaced.
Customers with questions should call 888-799-2168.