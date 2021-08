Chrysler recalls 135 Challenger cars because drivers may have problems seeing safety status info.

August 31, 2021 — About 135 Dodge Challengers are recalled because drivers may have trouble seeing the safety system status indicators on the 2021 Challenger cars.

Chrysler says the problem can occur in day and night driving conditions.

Challenger recall notices will be mailed October 15, 2021. Dealerships will reprogram the instrument clusters with new software.

Dodge Challenger owners may call 800-853-1403.

Chrysler's number for this recall is Y58.