Febreze Car Air Freshener Lawsuit Dismissed

Plaintiffs voluntarily dismiss class action that alleges air fresheners leak and damage cars.

February 22, 2021 — A Febreze car air freshener lawsuit is over after the three plaintiffs and Proctor & Gamble agreed to the dismissal.

According to the proposed class action lawsuit, the Febreze car air fresheners are defective because they leak oil or other substances that damage the dashboard and interiors of the vehicles.

One plaintiff alleges she was quoted a price of $400 to repair the damage, and all three plaintiffs claim P&G mislead consumers for the purpose of selling the air fresheners.

Proctor & Gamble filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit by telling the judge courts in the U.S. routinely dismiss class action lawsuits that simply allege, "the product broke so it must be defective."

P&G also says the plaintiffs failed to show the company knew about "some alleged, undefined defect."

According to documents filed with the court, the three plaintiffs, Angela Davis, Deanna Lopez and Ursula Riley, and Proctor & Gamble agreed to the following:

"Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41(a)(1)(A)(ii), the Plaintiffs and P&G hereby stipulate that the claims of Plaintiffs Angela Davis, Deanna Lopez and Ursula Riley, which are asserted in the First Amended Class Action Complaint (Dkt. 18), are hereby dismissed with prejudice. The Plaintiffs and P&G agree to bear their own costs and fees. This stipulation shall be without prejudice to the claims of the putative class members."