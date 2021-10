Ford recalls 550 Broncos that may have passenger airbags that weren't folded correctly.

October 7, 2021 — A 2021 Ford Bronco airbag recall includes more than 550 Broncos because the passenger airbag vents could open too early and fail to protect passengers.

Ford says the airbags may not have been folded properly during manufacturing.

Ford dealers will replace the passenger airbags after recall notices are mailed November 15, 2021.

Ford Bronco owners with questions may call 866-436-7332. Ford's recall reference number is 21C23.